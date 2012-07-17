Alligators In Our Yard!

You have to look real close, but the gator is resting behind the sago palm and the water’s edge. Needless to say, I too these photos from inside the house and did not go out to get a closer inspection.

The Alligator Trapper caught “the big one” which was 12 foot plus. Here he is taking him away in his little boat. Hooray!

**********************************************************************************************************************************************

Ahhhh, the joys of living on the river, or is there danger lurking in the shallows? Just thought ya’ll would find the attached photos interesting of our alligator visitors, yes, plural alligators.

There have always been gators floating and swimming past our yard and dock since we have been here, but they typically don’t bother anything or anyone. However, recently a couple of our neighbor’s dogs were playing in the shallows off of our yard (our yard is not bulk headed like the ones on either side of us) as we were sitting down to watch the evening news when Bob spotted one of the gators (the large one) making a bee-line for the dogs and moving at a very past pace. I ran out the back door and called to Missy, one of the dogs. Luckily she is very obedient and came out of the water immediately and ran up on the yard. The black dog from one street over followed her. The gator came to a dead stop in the water, about 6 feet from where the dogs were playing. We figure they had about a few seconds left before attack.

After contacting the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission (on the Alligator Hotline), they issued us a case number then issued a permit to the alligator trapper assigned to our area. He came out the next night and chased “the big one” from the end of our dock, across the river, and into the forest preserve, but couldn’t catch him. We had gone to Jacksonville or Saturday for our anniversary and to do some shopping. It just so happened that just as we arrived home, the gator trapper called to see if we had seen any sight of the gator. As I was telling him that we had not seen him for a couple of days I looked out the window and lo and behold, a gator was sunning himself on our back lawn. YIKES!

The trapper came about 30 minutes later but by then the gator had gone into the water. He set a bait hook at the end of our dock and told me to keep an eye on it and call me when the bait had been taken. YIKES again! It is very interesting that they put a big hunk of chicken or turkey on a big hook suspended by a long metal pole off the dock. Attached to the hook is a rope with plastic floaters, like a bait jug and liter bottles from soft drinks at intervals along the rope. That way when the gator takes the bait and swims off, they just follow where the line of bottles are. Think of the scene from “Jaws” where they attach the large yellow barrels to the harpoon that they try to catch the shark with.

The bait was still there at 9:00 that night from what I could see from the patio deck, but the trapper said not to come out at night with flashlights to check the trap, just in case the gator was lurking near by. You think I would go out there at night? NOOOOOOO!

But at early light at 6:30 the next morning I could see that the bait was gone and I called the trapper. He came out ASAP and scoured the shoreline of the river in his boat then finally found the gator across the river deep in a cedar creek shoal. He had to call in reinforcements as his boat was too small to drag him out. I spoke to him by cell phone and he said the gator was already dead, apparently they swallow the hook and that’s all I will say about that.

The trapper was kind enough to bring the gator across the river so that I could get photos of it, but he had to hurry and get it to shore once it gets out in the sunlight. The trapper said this was a 12 foot plus gator, and that this was “the big one” that he chased the other night, and the one that most probably came after the neighbor’s dogs.

Page 2 of the story: The gator you see in the yard he said was only a 7 to 9 footer, based on the photos I took, but was feeling at home enough to come up on shore to relax and sun himself, so he would need to go as well. I called the Alligator Hotline again and added one more gator to the permit, as the trapper said he was only allowed to catch the one gator on the permit. So we will be gator hunting again very soon!

Well, so much for excitement in sunny Florida!